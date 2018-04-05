The Government accused of failing farmers as fodder crisis deepens

The Government has been accused of failing to plan for an inevitable fodder crisis.

The comments from Tipperary TD Michael Lowry come as the first emergency batch of animal feed arrived at Rosslare Port this morning.

Many farmers say they’ve run out of fodder after months of wet weather, causing animals to starve.

The supplies have been shipped in from the UK by Dairygold, to tackle a shortage here after the bad weather.

In total 2,500 extra tonnes of fodder has been ordered – it’ll be sold at cost price to members of the Dairygold co-op around the country.

Liam O’Flaherty is their head of agri business

Farming organisations and farmers have criticised the government for failing to plan for such a shortage.

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry agrees that the Agriculture Minister has been slow to react.

The Irish Farmers Association says the government was warned as far back as last July that there would be a fodder shortage.

IFA President Joe Healy insists the measure is “too little, too late” and says the government didn’t listen to their concerns