The annual GOAL Mile will take place at a number of locations in Tipperary tomorrow.They are among events planned for right across the country on Christmas Day.

Kilsheelan will host the first run of the day in the Premier County with a 10 o’clock start. That’s followed by Carrick on Suir where the run starts at 11 from Ormond Castle.

Finally in Fethard there’s a 12 o’clock start from the Town Hall.