Glengoole group in the running for national award

A Tipperary community support service has been announced as a National Finalist in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

Millennium Family Resource Centre in Glengoole is nominated in the Youth category for the awards, which are being judged this week ahead of the announcement of winners on May 29th.

The Glengoole service has been praised for its wide variety of supports, from everything including parenting, mindfulness, homework clubs, adult day services, and much more.

Funding from the National Lottery in 2019 also went towards the establishment of a youth counselling service for those aged between 12 and 24, which has been seen as a strong success.

Julie O’Halloran is Assistant Manager at the Glengoole service.

“Because we had gotten funding through the National Lottery in 2019 we were invited to put ourselves forward for the Good Causes award.”

“Lo and behold – because we put it in under youths – we won a regional final and that’s gotten us to the national finals.”