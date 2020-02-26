Glanbia report 16.6% revenue increase for 2019

Glanbia have released their results for the 2019 year, showing a revenue increase of 16.6%.

They reported revenue of €3,875.70 million, while their joint ventures reported a share of profits up €3.3 million to €48.6 million.

Glanbia had a recommended final dividend per share of 15.94 cent and the total 2019 dividend increased by 10% to 26.62 cent, representing a pay out ratio of 30.2%

Group Managing Director Siobhan Talbot said Glanbia Nutritionals saw broad-based volume growth with notable performances in vitamin and mineral blends, and healthy snack ingredients, underlining the continued consumer shift towards health and wellness.

“It was disappointing that earnings were impacted by challenges in the Glanbia Performance Nutrition (“GPN”) segment and to address these we have conducted a comprehensive business review and are taking actions to simplify our business, allowing us to concentrate on our core brands, and optimising our routes to market across channels and geographies. As a result, we expect GPN to regain branded revenue growth momentum in 2020.

“Glanbia is financially strong and cash generative. We have increased our dividend by 10% and we are proposing to our shareholders that we adopt a share buyback programme in 2020.

“We are confident that the actions being taken will position the company to generate enhanced shareholder value in a growing healthy nutrition market.”

Summary of Results for Full Year 2019

· Revenue of €3,875.7 million (2018: €3,170.5(1) million), up 16.6% constant currency on prior year (up 22.2% reported)

· Pre-exceptional EBITA of €276.8 million (2018: €284.9 million), down 7.8% constant currency (down 2.8% reported)

· Profit after tax, pre-exceptional of €214.8 million (2018: €234.0 million)

· Exceptional items, after tax, of €34.6 million; primarily relates to actions commenced to re-organise GPN for growth

· Profit after tax, post-exceptional, of €180.2 million (2018: €234.0 million)

· Adjusted earnings per share(2) (EPS) of 88.10 (2018: 91.01 cent) cent in line with guidance of 88c – 92c

· Basic EPS(3) of 61.04 cent (2018: 79.28 cent)

· Operating cash flow (OCF) of €279.9 million; 86% conversion rate

· Completed review of GPN operations and markets with actions commenced to drive revenue growth

· 2020 adjusted EPS expected to be broadly in line with prior year on a constant currency basis.