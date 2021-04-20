Glanbia cheese plant at Belview given go ahead after An Taisce’s Judicial Review fails

An Taisce’s efforts to block the development of Glanbia’s cheese plant in south Kilkenny have been rejected at the High Court.

Glanbia has been given the green light to proceed with the €140m facility at Belview following a contentious judicial review launched by An Taisce.

The High Court has upheld the initial decision by An Bord Pleanála to grant permission for the new plant.

It’s seen as a crucial facility for supporting the dairy industry in the south east.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath hopes this is the end of the matter and that the project can now go ahead:

“It’s a pretty resounding thumbs down for An Taisce from the High Court Judicial Review, which is excellent news. It’s vital for many farmers, especially young farmers who’ve invested literally millions of euro in acquiring extra land. They’ve also been doubling their herds on instruction from the Tánaiste and Teagasc in recent years. There’s also been huge investment in building equipment too.”

Speaking on this issue today, deputy Jackie Cahill said:

“I welcome this decision that finally gives Glanbia the green light to proceed with the Belview cheese plant. This will be an enormous boost to rural areas and farming families across the region. I have been inundated by calls to my office in recent months from dairy farmers and rural people complaining about the unjustified delays that the plant has experienced as a result of An Taisce’s attempts to block its development.

“It is now time for the industry to move on and for construction to commence on the plant immediately. Ireland is one of the most sustainable producers of food on the plant and the world’s must be fed. This plant will be a major economic boost to the south east, it will increase dairy production capacity in the region, and it will mean that the Irish agri-food industry will be far less dependent on the British markets, which is a vital move to make post-Brexit.”