Thurles Halloween Arts Festival is well underway and a new addition to the line up takes place today.

Now in its 12th year the festival opened on Friday with a jam packed programme of events.

In a new departure this year organisers have created a Halloween Hospital of Horrors in conjunction with Thurles Rugby Club.

David Doran says the event is suitable for over 15’s with 2 shows today from 2-4 and 7-9.