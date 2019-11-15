Getting the flu vaccine prevents spread of flu

All healthcare workers and people in at-risk groups in South Tipperary are being urged to get the flu vaccine.

The message from the HSE is that if you can’t get the flu, then you can’t spread the flu – pointing out that vaccine is the only defence against the flu.

Tipperary based Senior Medical Officer Dr. Kathleen O’ Sullivan told Tipp FM News it is vital for healthcare workers to be vaccinated.

The vaccine is recommended for healthcare workers, those over 65, anyone with a long term medical condition, all pregnant women, residents of nursing homes and those in regular contact with pigs, poultry or water fowl.

Anyone in the list can get the vaccine free of charge from their GP and the vaccine is also available from pharmacies.