Christmas can be a tough time for many families in Tipperary despite the talk of a booming economy.

This can be seen by the need for so many charities which help families across the county during the festive period.

One of the busiest groups at this time of year is St Vincent de Paul which will celebrate its 175th year in existence in 2019.

Clonmel man Kieran Stafford is the national President of SVP – he says they can only continue to help out thanks to the generosity of people across Tipp.