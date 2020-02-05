General Election will go ahead in Tipperary on Saturday

Tipperary voters will be going to the polls this weekend.

This follows a decision by the Government on the advice of the Attorney General.

Following the sudden death of independent candidate Marese Skehan earlier this week voting in the Tipperary Constituency had been postponed.

A date of February 29th was seen by many as the likely date for the poll to take place in Tipperary to elect five TD’s to the 33rd Dáil.

However this decision was challenged by Joe Hannigan and Mattie McGrath who are both contesting the election as independents.

Their legal advice was that the General Election needs to be held no later than 30 days after the dissolution of the Dáil.

They also claimed that Tipperary would lose out by not being part of the negotiations to form the next government.

For their part the Government sought the advice of the Attorney General on the matter.

Returning Officer for the Tipperary Constituency James Seymour spoke to Tipp FM News in the last few minutes.

Polling stations will open from 7am to 10pm on Saturday with the sorting and counting of votes to begin at 9am on Sunday.

The count in Tipperary is expected to run into Monday.