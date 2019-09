What’s described as a gateway to the West through North Tipperary is said to be badly in need of upgrading.

The R489 connects passes through the Premier County and connects Birr to Portumna.

Locals says the regional road is in no condition to take the volume of traffic travelling on it and after a string of accidents there are fears of a fatal collision on the route.

Councillor Michael O’Meara says there is public agreement to upgrade the road to National status.