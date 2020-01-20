Garret Ahearn accused of claiming credit for Tipperary Town Task Force

A Fine Gael General Election candidate has been accused of jumping on the Tipperary Town Task Force bandwagon.

The March4Tipp group has accused Councillor Garret Ahearn of claiming credit for delivering on the setting up of the Task Force.

With campaigning for next month’s general election in full swing across the Premier County a war of words has broken out over the Tipperary Town Task Force.

Fine Gael candidate and Mayor of Clonmel Garret Ahearn claimed in a recent local newspaper article that he had been a key player in ensuring that the body was established.

However, the March4Tipp group say this is untrue pointing out that Cllr Ahearn had failed to respond to them, despite his promises, when they were trying to get the Government to set up the Task Force.

Spokesperson Padraig Culbert outlined their take on the matter on Tipp Today earlier.

Garret Ahearn said he was surprised by Padraig Culbert’s claims saying he had met with him on numerous occasions and raised the issue with the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and the Minister for Finance about securing extra supports for Tipperary.

While not available for interview today a statement from Cllr Ahearn said Padraig Culbert had thanked him for his help.

However Mr Culbert is adamant this is not the case.

Garret’s statement, which was sent into Tipp FM;

I’m very surprised by Padraig’s comments on Facebook during the weekend. Any time we spoke Padraig thanked me for my assistance. I have met Padraig on numerous occasions and had very good discussions with him on Tipperary Town and how to address the local issues. I attended both marches. Since my first conversation on the phone with Padraig, I have had meetings with the Taoiseach, Tanáiste, Minister Donohue about securing extra supports for Tipperary. Three ministers have visited in the past year – Ministers Patrick O’Donovan, Regina Doherty and Michael Ring. The results in the past few months have been achieved by a collaboration between all groups including March4Tipp, Jobs4Tipp, the chamber of commerce, the teachers and staff of the 5 schools, Tipperary County Council and the councillors who represent the Tipperary town Cahir and Cashel District. I want to complement the work that all the relevant groups do and I look forward to working with them in the future to help support Tipperary Town. Garret