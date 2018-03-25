Gardai warning businesses of email scam

Gardaí in Tipperary are warning of an e-mail scam targeting businesses.

A number of businesses in the county have fallen foul of the scam in the last month, which sees businesses contacted via email by what seem to be other businesses looking for invoice payments or bank details.

Companys who provide the details via e-mail are then seeing large amounts of money transferred out of their business account.

Superintendent Willie Leahy is advising people contacted in this manner to get in touch with the company via phone or in person to ensure any e-mails are legitimate.