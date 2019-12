Gardaí in Roscrea are appealing for help in finding a heavily pregnant thoroughbred mare who went missing in recent days.

A horsebox was also taken sometime between 11.30 last Tuesday night and 1.30 on Wednesday morning.

Inspector Ailish Myles is asking farmers in the Roscrea, Clonakenny or Templemore areas to check their fields

Any information can be given to Roscrea Garda Station on 0505 24230 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.