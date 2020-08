A motorist disqualified from driving for 40 years has been arrested by Gardaí in Cahir.

Gardaí had stopped the vehicle at a speed check this afternoon after it was detected travelling at 147km/h on the M8.

Using the Mobility App, it was found that the driver was disqualified from driving for a period of 40 years.

The motorist was arrested and later charged to appear in court in connection with the incident.