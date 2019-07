A significant amount of perfume was stolen in a raid of a pharmacy in Cahir.

O’Brien’s pharmacy on the Square in Cahir was broken into in the early hours of the monring on July 3rd.

The car involved in the burgalry then headed out towards the motorway.

It is believed this is the work of a travelling gang.

Super Intendent Denis Whelan says the getaway car is very distinctive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda station on 0527445630