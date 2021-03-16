Gardai Make St Patrick’s Day Appeal

Gardaí in Tipperary are encouraging the public to continue adhering to Covid-19 restrictions on St Patrick’s Day.

A strong Garda presence is expected across the county tomorrow to ensure that people continuing staying within five kilometres of their homes, unless absolutely necessary.

269 fixed penalty notices have been handed out in Tipperary alone in recent months for failure to meet Level 5 rules.

Clonmel Superintendent Willie Leahy is urging the public to stand firm and ensure that infection rates continue to fall.

“We’re probably nearer to the finish now than where we were 12 months ago. I would encourage everybody, don’t travel unless you have to travel and don’t exceed your 5km.

“And certainly don’t accept the invite of going to the next door neighbour for a barbecue. Tomorrow is supposed to be a fine day which adds to the issue as well. Please don’t do it. Your own health and the health of others is important.”