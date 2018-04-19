Gardai investigating a stabbing in Tipp town



Gardai are investigating a stabbing in Tipperary Town.

Its understood one man has been taken to hospital.

According to gardai this knife attack happened in the Cluainn Arann area around Avondale Cresent at around 8pm last night.

One man was injured during the incident – Its not known at this stage how many others were involved.

The victim, believed to be from the locality was rushed to hospital where he’s being treated for his wounds.

The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

Gardai have sealed off an area around Avondale Cresent. A full forensic examination will take place this morning.

They are also appealing to anyone with information on the attack to contact them at Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062 51212