Gardaí investigating discovery of body in Tipperary Town

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body at a residence in Tipperary Town on Wednesday evening.

It’s understood that Gardaí are not treating as suspicious the incident which saw a man in his 40s discovered at a building on Michael Street at 6pm that evening.

The body has since been removed to Waterford University Hospital.

Gardaí say a post mortem will be conducted at a later date and this will determine the course of the investigation

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination, and investigations are ongoing.