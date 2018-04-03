Gardai investigate suspect device found in West Tipperary

Investigations are continuing following the discovery of a suspect device in a field near the Beechgrove estate in the village of Dundrum.

The alarm was raised at 6.40pm last evening with Gardaí quickly on the scene.

Detective Inspector Paddy O’Callaghan of Tipp Town Garda station is involved in the investigation.

The area was eventually declared safe and the cordon lifted around 11 o’clock last night.

County Councillor Martin Browne has condemned those responsible for the incident – particularly in a residential area where there are young families.

This is the second call out for the Army Bomb Disposal Unit in Tipperary in the space of a week.

They dealt with a device in Clonmel last Tuesday night.

Speaking on Tipp Today Detective Inspector O’Callaghan advised anyone who may come across such a device to immediately contact the Gardaí.