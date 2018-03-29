Gardai investigate fire at the former Tipp Hostel site

An investigation has been launched in to the cause of a fire at the former Tipperary Hostel site in Tipperary town.

The fire is reported to have broken out in the building sometime after 4pm yesterday afternoon.

Fire crew and emergency personnel attended the scene quickly and brought the fire under control at the premises, located opposite the Sean Treacy GAA field.

There are no reports of injuries.

Gardai are currently investigating the cause of the fire with a forensic examination scheduled to take place this morning.

The building, which was a former workhouse and well known landmark in the town, has been vacant for about eight years.