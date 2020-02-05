Gardaí investigate criminal damage of a promotional truck in Tipperary

Investigations are ongoing into damage caused to a vehicle parked in Carrick on Suir over the weekend.

The truck was being used to promote the campaign of a Tipperary general election candidate.

The incident of criminal damage occurred on Friday night – Saturday morning last on Lower Sir Johns Road on the outskirts of Carrick.

The vehicle was covered with election posters and had been parked there overnight.

It’s understood all of the windows, lights and mirrors on the vehicle were smashed.

However the election posters were apparently untouched.

The damage is said to run into thousands of Euro.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to the incident.

They would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area on Friday night into Saturday morning.

Carrick on Suir Gardaí can be contacted on 051 640024.