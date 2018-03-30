Gardaí hopeful of progress on new station for Clonmel

Members of An Garda Siochana working out of Clonmel have been crying out for a new station for years.

They saw light at the end of the tunnel when the former army site at Kickham Barracks was approved as a site for a new Garda station.

Progress on relocating has appeared slow – however OPW Minister Kevin “Boxer” Moran has indicated moves in the right direction.

Tom Finnan is the Garda Representative Association rep for the Tipperary Division.

He says recent meetings with the Minister have left him optimistic.

The Justice Minister told the Dáil this week that he was determined to see work commencing on the Kickham Barracks site before the year is out.

Garda Tom Finnan says all going well this should be achievable.