A Garda Representative Association spokesperson says Tipperary is being left behind when it comes to Garda resources.

The claim was made after a visit by the Garda Commissioner to Tipperary.

GRA representative Tom Finnan said the lack of resources in Tipperary was highlighted to Commissioner Harris on his visit.

Speaking on Tipp Today Garda Finnan said other areas in the country have already had their needs addressed while Tipperary has not.