Gardai Continue to Investigate Assault on 2 Teenage Girls

Gardai in Clonmel investigating an assault on two teenagers in recent days are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

It’s understood the two young girls were assaulted in a field beside the Glenoaks estate in the town last Saturday evening.

A large group was gathered there at the time and Gardai say that while they have spoken to many of those in attendance, they are asking that anyone who hasn’t spoken to Gardai, should contact them at Clonmel Garda station.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Superintendent Willie Leahy from Clonmel Garda station says they are continuing to investigate the incident and is urging anyone who hasn’t spoken to them, to contact them on 052 6177640.