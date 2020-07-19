Gardaí in Clonmel seize horse being “whipped excessively”

An investigation is underway by Clonmel Gardaí after they seized a horse on Friday.

Members of the force on patrol at around 9.30pm, observed a number of youths on a horse-drawn carriage being driven at speed and they say the horse was being “whipped excessively”.

A spokesperson has told Tipp FM News “several offences” under the Animal Health and Welfare Act were detected and that those involved were also posing a danger to themselves and other motorists.

The horse was brought to a halt on the N24 bypass where it was then seized and taken into the care of a horse pound where it has been examined by a vet.

A court appearance will now follow.