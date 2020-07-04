Gardaí called to stand-off between residents and contractors in Cahir today

The Gardaí had to be called to a stand-off between residents and contractors in a local area today.

Workers arrived at Lisava on the Michelstown Road in Cahir at around 8 o’clock this morning and began groundworks for a new housing development there.

Planning had been sought for up to 300 housing units there.

However, locals are up in arms that the works are starting before any notice was given to them.

Speaking to Tipp FM News on site earlier, Councillor Andy Moloney said the council’s planning department will have to look into this:

“If there is anything untoward done over the weekend, the planning authority inside will have to issue warning letters on Monday to the developers, if things are not right.

“But look it, we all know the facts of the matter are that there is live planning here for 297 houses, and also for a medical centre and a creche. Whether they’ll ever be used we don’t know, but they’ll have to be built anyway.”

Councillor Moloney says the locals are just very unhappy with the lack of communication from those involved:

“The planners are off Saturdays and Sundays so it’s very hard to get information. The Gardaí arrived here but their only duty is to keep public order.

“With the contractors here on site, they’re losing their day. They’re after coming down from Portlaoise with their machinery. So, everybody’s up in arms and the moment and hopefully we can come to some sort of resolution.”

It’s emerged this afternoon that a meeting has now been organised to take place between local residents, the developer and the planning officer on Monday.

Work has ceased and the site has been closed up for now.