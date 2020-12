A witness appeal has been issued after a man was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Carrick-on-Suir.

It happened on St Stephen’s Day at about 3.45 on O’Mahony Avenue.

The elderly man was struck by a dark coloured vehicle as he crossed the road and was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.

The car failed to remain at the scene and headed in the direction of Clonmel.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them in Clonmel Garda Station.