Gardaí appeal for witnesses as man assaulted and car stolen in Clonmel

A man was allegedly assaulted and had his car stolen in Clonmel yesterday afternoon.

At around 3 o’clock the victim, who’s in his 30s, was approached by another man of the same age in the Old Bridge area of Irishtown.

An altercation allegedly took place during which the suspect took the man’s car key and drove away in his vehicle.

The man also received a number of injuries.

Gardaí recovered the car a short time later and arrested two men who remain in custody in Clonmel Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to call them in Clonmel on 052 6177641.