Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal N24 crash outside Clonmel

The N24 has reopened following a fatal collision this morning, in which a man in his 30’s died.

It happened shortly after 3am on the N24 at Killaloan, outside Clonmel.

Two passengers, a man and woman who are both in their 20’s, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí believe the car hit a wall while travelling from Clonmel in the direction of Carrick-on-Suir.

Clonmel Superintendent Willie Leahy told Tipp FM News they are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

He had this update for Tipp FM News;