Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal crash in Tipperary

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash in Tipperary.

A woman in her 50s died after she was hit by a car on the old N8 near Cahir last night.

She was walking on the hard shoulder at Kilcoran accompanied by a child on a bicycle when the tragedy happened.

Inspector James White says Gardaí are anxious to hear from anyone who may have been travelling that stretch of road last night.

The road has reopened within the last hour following an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.