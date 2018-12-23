Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Clonmel arson attack

Clonmel Gardaí are investigating following a suspected arson attack in the town on Saturday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene of a burning car on Bridge Street at around 4:30am.

The silver Opel Astra was set alight outside the Manor Inn pub in the town centre.

The suspect in question, an athletic man wearing a grey hoodie, also attempted to set fire to the pub.

Investigators are hoping to speak with a woman seen in the area who may have witnessed the incident.

Garda Superintendent Willie Leahy explained how the investigation was following two lines of inquiry.



Anyone with any information is urged to call Clonmel Gardaí on 052 617 7640