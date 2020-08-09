Gardaí appeal for witnesses to burglaries in Fethard and Mullinahone

Gardaí are appealing for information on two burglaries locally.

The first happened in Kilvemnon, Mullinahone on Thursday of this week, between 8pm and 12 midnight.

A shed was broken into but the culprits left empty-handed.

The second incident was in Gort an Óir, Fethard on the same day, sometime between 10pm and 8.30 the next morning.

This time a house was broken into and a laptop was stolen.

Gardaí say they’re not sure yet if both incidents were related and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in either of those areas is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.