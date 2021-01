Gardai are appealing for information in relation to a serious assault which occurred in Carrick-on-Suir last Wednesday night.

It happened between the Cregg Road roundabout and the Park Road roundabout in the town at around 8.30pm.

A man was seriously injured in the incident and was hospitalised.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrick-on-Suir Gardai on 051 640024 or Clonmel Gardai on 052 6177640.