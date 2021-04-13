Gardaí appeal for public assistance following alleged assault in Tipperary

Gardaí in Tipperary are appealing for public assistance following an alleged assault in the county last Friday.

The incident occurred at Greenside, Carrick-on-Suir where shortly after 8pm a man exited a petrol station and was assaulted in the forecourt by a group of youths.

The man attended South Tipperary General Hospital following the incident and was later discharged.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information or witnessed the incident as well as any road users with dash cam footage to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-617 7640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.