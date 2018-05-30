Gardai Appeal Following Attempted Armed Robbery In Carrick-on-Suir

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help following an attempted armed robbery in Carrick on Suir.

The lone raider, who was brandishing a knife, entered the Primo Service Station on John’s Street near the Carrick Swans GAA playing fields around 9.40 this morning.

He demanded cash but left the premises empty handed and made his escape through the nearby GAA field.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Speaking on Tipp Today Clonmel Garda Superintendent William Leahy said the suspect was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, black shoes, black hoodie and had a balaclava.

Anybody who may have spotted the suspect around the time of the attempted robbery between 9.30 to 9.45 are urged to contact the gardai on 052-6177640.