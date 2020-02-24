Garda fraud and cyber crime prevention talk in Clonmel

The Clonmel Garda District in association with the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau are holding a fraud and cyber crime prevention seminar tomorrow (February 25).

It will take place in the Clonmel Park Hotel from 10am until 1pm.

Members of the public are invited to attend the event, and these are some of the topics to be covered;

Invoice re-direct fraud; A business receiving a fraudulent email claiming to be from an existing supplier, advising of new bank details for payment. This has become more prevalent with losses of up to €500,000 being reported. Gardaí in Clonmel are currently investigating one such incident where a business lost €80,000.

Phishing; Where someone attempts to get financial details via email, phone or text. The person may pretend to be contacting from the bank. Gardaí in Clonmel are currently investigation an incident where a person was defrauded out of almost €50,000 by someone claiming to be from their broadband provider.

Superintendent William Leahy said; “This is a great opportunity, for not just local businesses, but for the local people too. With more and more technology being used every day, there is a greater need for fraud prevention. Having the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau give a presentation will give us a real insight into some of the online crime trends and how we can prevent them.”

