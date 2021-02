The Garda Jerusalema Challenge video has already amassed over one million views after being uploaded yesterday morning.

Gardaí across Ireland took part in the Challenge, which was kicked off in Switzerland.

The video which features some impressive Irish dancing in front of the Garda College in Templemore, has so far been watched over a million times

and retweeted over seven and a half thousand times.

A longer version of the video is expected to go online later this week.