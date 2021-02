Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help after two dogs were stolen in Clonmel over the weekend.

The dogs taken from the Oldbridge area are a 10-year-old male Springer Spaniel, white and liver in colour, and a six-month-old male black Cocker Spaniel.

Gardaí say that both were stolen from a secure back yard in the St Bernadette Terrace estate at some time between Saturday night and yesterday morning.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6177640.