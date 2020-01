Gardaí are appealing for help in finding an 80 year old man who is missing from Tipperary.

Peter Bourke was last seen yesterday afternoon in Toureen. He’s described as being 5 foot 6 in height and of medium build.

When last seen Peter was wearing a khaki green jacket and a green woolly hat.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí in Cahir on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.