Garda appeal following fatal collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the Limerick Tipperary border yesterday.

The incident happened around 2pm yesterday at Knocknacarrga, Cappamore, Co Limerick.

A child was airlifted to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries. While a woman in her early 20’s was also taken to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a woman, in her late 20’s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick but is not thought to have been seriously injured.

The male infant child has since passed away while the female in her early 20’s remains in a serious condition.