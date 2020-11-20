Garda appeal over dangerous driving Tipp sulky race

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following reports of dangerous driving associated with a sulky race on a busy Tipperary road.

A video seen by Tipp FM shows two sulkys on the N8 at Leigh, Two Mile Borris this morning, where one car is seen driving the opposite direction on the dual carriageway, while another is carrying passengers sitting outside the windows.

Thurles Garda Station has confirmed it received a report of such a race at some time between 8.30-9am this morning.

The incident had concluded by the time the Gardaí arrived on the scene.

Any witnesses, including those with dash-cam footage, are asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100.