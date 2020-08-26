Galtee & Dundrum Water Scheme Problems Resolved

Problems with water supply on the Galtee and Dundrum Supply schemes have now been fixed.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council have restored production at water treatment plants serving the Galtee and Dundrum Water Supply Schemes following storm-related issues yesterday.

However it may take some time for the network to refill and for normal water supply to return to all affected areas.

Irish Water is warning it may take 24 to 36 hours for normal water pressure to return to areas at the ends of the networks or at higher elevations.

In the meantime, tankers will remain in place at Boherlahan, Clonoulty, Ardmayle and Tankerstown School, Emly, Cullen, Kilross and Mount Bruis.