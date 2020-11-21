‘Gaelic Grounds experience an advantage to Tipp’ – Shane McGrath on Tipperary vs Galway

We’re fast approaching throw-in in the All-Ireland Quarter-Final meeting of Tipperary and Galway.

Tipperary are coming into the game off the back of a win last week against Cork, while Galway were beaten in last weekend’s Leinster Final.

That Leinster Final was in Croke Park and speaking last night on Across the Line, former Tipp midfielder Shane McGrath believes that Tipp’s experience of the Gaelic Grounds last weekend could be an advantage.:

“I think the Gaelic Grounds is a completely different type of pitch to Croke Park.

We all know the way Croke Park is immaculate and has that artificial feel to it.

The Gaelic Grounds is more of a pitch, in the summer time it’s unbelievable but now it’s maybe more related to club pitches you might see around in that it is sticky and can play a bit heavier.

Tipp have the advantage of playing their last week which Galway mightn’t so I think that will definitely be a factor in it as well.

I think it’s going to be a very close game and I can’t see more than a puck of a ball being in it again the two sides.”