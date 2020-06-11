GAA asked to consider renaming clubs called after John Mitchel, elected MP for Tipperary in 1800s

The GAA is being asked to open a dialogue about clubs named after John Mitchel.

The United Ireland campaigner and journalist was also an advocate for slavery in the 1800s, and was a supporter of the Confederacy in the US Civil War.

He was twice elected an MP for Tipperary shortly before his death in 1875 but both those elections were subsequently overturned because Mitchel had served time in jail.

A number of streets in the county bear his name.

At least 10 GAA clubs around Ireland are also named after him.

Former Director of Anti-Slavery International Aidan McQuade believes the clubs should consider changing their names, as he says, “One would wonder why you would want the name of Mitchel on your club if you know the whole story of Mitchel.”