Future of Tipp town sports centre in doubt

A public meeting on the future of the Canon Hayes centre in Tipperary town will take place tonight amid warnings that the facility could be forced to close.

A recent decision by the Department of Sport that the centre is not in a disadvantaged area has been described as a slap in the face to funding efforts.

Chairman of the Canon Hayes centre Martin Quinn says that over the last 16 months, huge efforts have been put in to keep the centre up and running, meeting huge insurance costs as well as tackling urgent maintenance issues.

He warns that without adequate funding to upgrade existing facilities and get the tennis court open, the centre is in immediate danger of closure.

The public meeting is being held at the centre at 8pm tonight and people are being urged to attend.

Martin Quinn says that Tipperary town remains forgotten by Government.