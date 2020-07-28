Future of Garda museum secured for Templemore

Fears over the future of the Garda Museum in Templemore have now been put to rest.

So says Tipperary council Cathaoirleach, Michael Smith, as it’s been revealed that the collection of historic artefacts won’t now be lost or put into storage.

Concerns were raised back in March that the museum at the Garda College was to close.

However, speaking to Tipp FM News, Councillor Smith explained what’s to happen.

“The memorabilia will be located within the college, the complex itself.”

“It’s now going to form part of a new walking tour for people to visit and admire when they come there.”

“It’s a very positive development and it’s hoped that it will be made available to the public in the coming months as the final touches are made. So thankfully it’s a successful conclusion.”