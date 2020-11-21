Future of Dean Maxwell Home in Roscrea to be decided in coming weeks

The future of the Dean Maxwell Home in Roscrea is set to be decided in the coming weeks.

Tipperary members of the Oireachtas will meet with senior members of the HSE to discuss the future of the nursing home.

Last month, Minister with responsibility for Older People Mary Butler insisted that long term care units were not part of the plan for the home in Roscrea.

However, speaking to Tipp FM, Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill believes this meeting is a step towards securing the long-term facilities:

“The HSE are going to have a meeting with the Oireachtas members in the near future to discuss the future at Roscrea.

“I’ve been working on this very closely with councillor Michael Smith of Roscrea and it’s a huge issue for the people in Roscrea and it’s environment.

“This is the first progress as we can to decide the future for Dean Maxwell and what can be done to preserve the long-term beds that the people of Roscrea want to keep in Dean Maxwell in Roscrea.”