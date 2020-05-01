Future COVID restrictions could prove too costly for businesses like hairdressers, according to Cashel Chamber

The restrictions which businesses are likely to face in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic could prove too costly for the likes of hairdressers and barbers according to the President of Cashel Chamber of Commerce.

They are among the many businesses currently closed due to the virus.

An announcement is due later today on the possible easing of restrictions.

However Martin Lynch says there’s uncertainty for hairdressers as to what they will have to comply with:

“They don’t know yet if they need to wear a mask per customer, or if a mask can do them for 2 or 3 hours. If it’s a mask per customer, it isn’t worth their while opening because that €4 that they’re adding on to the cost of each client – it’s their profit margin completely gone.

“Unless some form of grant aid or subsidy to allow them to purchase whatever equipment is needed, is allocated, it just won’t be viable for a lot of businesses to reopen in the current climate.”

The National Public Health Emergency Team is expected to recommend extending the current lockdown for a further two weeks today.

The government will this evening publish a roadmap detailing how restrictions will eventually be phased out.

The plan is set to start in mid-May and will outline how business can reopen and when people can expect to see their loved ones.