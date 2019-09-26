Fury over loss of Tipperary Garda Div HQ to Ennis

There’s widespread anger over the Garda Commissioner’s decision to remove Tipperary’s Garda Divisional Headquarters and base it in Ennis instead.

The move is all part of Drew Harris’s new operational policing model which also means that seven counties including The Premier will no longer have their own chief superintendents

The proposed amalgamation of Clare and Tipperary which due to be completed by the end of the year has been highly criticised by local TDs who made a case for the Divisional HQ to be based here.

Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill has branded it as another blow for rural Ireland.