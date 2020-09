An 11-year-old boy who died suddenly in New Inn on Friday will be laid to rest this afternoon.

Cormac O’Brien of Knockgraffon, Cahir, became unwell while at New Inn Boys National School at around lunchtime and attempts to resuscitate him were sadly unsuccessful.

His funeral mass is to take place at the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn at 2pm, with burial afterwards in Knockgraffon cemetery.